King's Lynn Minster : 'Christmas services will go ahead'

The historic King's Lynn Minster will be holding traditional Christmas services as usual this year.

Families and friends will be able to attend, although there will be some adjustments to make the popular events as safe as possible.

The festive celebrations will start on Sunday, December 20 with the Minster Choir Carol Service at 6.30pm. The service will mark the end of Advent and the beginning of the Christmas season.

Although the congregation will not be able to sing due to the coronavirus restrictions, the choir will be in full voice.

Adrian Richards, director of music at King’s Lynn Minster, said: “It’s so exciting for the choir to be singing again, it’s been a difficult year for anyone who wants to sing.

"We will perform carols old and new, some that are loved and others, equally beautiful, that are less familiar. We hope that we can set the mood for a Christmas that will allow us to reflect on the good things that we may have.”

Christmas Eve will be a busy day at the church. The popular Christingle Service will take place twice, at 2pm and again at 4pm to allow as many families to attend as possible.

Midnight Mass on December 24 will be held at 9pm and then again at the usual time of 11.30pm.

The Rev Becca Rogers, team vicar at the Minster, said: “The Minster traditionally welcomes hundreds of people into our church at this time of year, and we wanted to provide every opportunity for people to come, hence doubling up.

"In what has been a very difficult year, you can be assured of a warm welcome here.”

People interested in attending any of the Christmas services will need to pre-book tickets for all members of their party.

This can be done through the King’s Lynn Minster page on Eventbrite. Simply search for ‘King’s Lynn Minster Eventbrite’ in your search engine.

People can also ring the Minster office on 01553 767555.

Face coverings must be worn inside the Minster at all times. Social distancing rules will be in place and hand sanitising stations will be provided.

On Christmas Day, a Holy Communion will take place at 8.30am and a Family Eucharist at 10am.

Pre-booking is not necessary for these services.

People are advised to check the Minster's website and Facebook page for any updates or changes to the Christmas services.

schedule. The Minster Team look forward to welcoming you during this festive season.