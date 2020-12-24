King's Lynn Minster moves Christmas services online due to coronavirus concerns

The planned programme of Christmas services at King's Lynn Minster has been moved online because of concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Christingle services, which were due to take place this afternoon, have already been rescheduled for January 30.

But a Tweet from the Minster a short time ago said it had been decided "with great regret" that public services could not proceed "due to rising Covid-19 levels and people who are Clinically Vulnerable."

Both tonight's Midnight Mass, which is due to start at 11.30pm and tomorrow's Christmas Day service at 10am will now be streamed online.

The move comes ahead of the imposition of new tier four restrictions in West Norfolk from Boxing Day.

Although places of worship will be allowed to open, and people can still attend religious services, all non-essential shops will be forced to close.

Latest figures, for the week up to last Friday, December 18, showed 340 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, up 123 on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate now stands at 224.6 per 100,000 people, which is above the national average.