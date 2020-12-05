Lynn's St Margaret's Church is to feature on the BBC's Song of Praise programme.

Segments filmed inside the Minster will be broadcast as part of the “Christmas in Norfolk” programme on Sunday, December 13 at 1.15pm on BBC One.

Presenter the Rev Kate Bottley spoke to the Minster's team vicar, the Rev Becca Rogers, about the importance of Gaudete Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent.

Songs of Praise presenter the Rev Kate Bottley (right) chats to Minster team vicar the Rev Becca Rogers

Highlighting the happiness of the time leading up to Christmas, they lit the candles on an advent wreath.

Rev Rogers said: “It was a great surprise for all of us to hear from Songs of Praise, but a wonderful chance to share our beautiful building and, most importantly, something of the hope which advent brings us.

"This has, and continues to be, such a hard year for so many, so digging deep into Christ’s hope is so important.”

The staff and congregation of the Minster were delighted by the visit, following its closure for the duration of the second national lockdown.

The Songs of Praise team also interviewed the son of a local resident, who sadly lost his beloved mum to Covid-19. The interview will be shown as part of a BBC-wide campaign called “Christmas like no other” showing between Monday, December 7 and Sunday, December 13.