King's Lynn mother tells culprit to 'sort yourself out' following knifepoint robbery threat at her son

The mother of a teenager who was threatened with a knife and robbed in Lynn this week, has said the town is "getting worse" for crime.

Tanya Kidman, 38, said her 17-year-old son Tyler called her immediately after being approached by a masked man along the Lynnsport path towards Hamburg Way shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

Mrs Kidman said she took her son straight to the police station and hopes the suspect can be "caught and punished", while also highlighting an alarming increase in offences within Lynn recently.