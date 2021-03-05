King's Lynn motorcyclist admits road rage incident with car driver

A motorcyclist has been fined for a road rage incident in Gaywood.

Jack Liam Garrett, 21, was also at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on drugs supply charges.

Prosecutor Charles Corbett told the hearing that a car driver became aware of a motorcycle being ridden close behind on November 8, 2020.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44515519)

He told the bench: “They signalled for the motorcyclist to stay back. However, he did not.

“The rider started making hand gestures towards the victim. As the motorcyclist rode by, he punched the left wing mirror and was shouting at the complainant.

“They felt scared and distressed.”

Garrett, of Raby Avenue, North Lynn, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said he felt that the car driver was going very slowly.

“The complainant did make some hand gestures and slowed down even more. Mr Garrett accepts that he was angry and annoyed because of the slowness of the driver.

“He’s sorry for a stupid incident.”

Garrett was fined £80 and ordered to pay £55 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

He did not indicate pleas to three separate charges of supplying cocaine and possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply. The offences are said to have occurred on July 4, 2020.

Those matters will be heard at Norwich Crown Court on April 1. Garrett was granted unconditional bail until that hearing.