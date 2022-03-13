King's Lynn mourns football legend Malcolm Lindsay

Tributes are being paid this morning to King's Lynn's record goalscorer, Malcolm Lindsay, who has died following a battle against prostate cancer.

The news was revealed in social media posts from King's Lynn Town FC last night and prompted scores of tributes from fans and friends alike.

A brief statement read: "It’s with great sadness that we must announce that club legend Malcolm Lindsay has today passed away.

Malcolm Lindsay when he played for Cambridge United. (55385809)

"All at the clubs are sending our love and thoughts to Malcolm’s loved ones."

In a separate post, club chairman Stephen Cleeve wrote: "A real club legend, such sad news".

Malcolm scored 321 times in 740 appearances for King's Lynn during a football career that also saw him turn out for clubs such as Cambridge United, Gateshead and Wisbech Town.

Malcolm and Patricia. (51955703)

In later years, he became a popular pub landlord, running the Bentinck in Loke Road with his late wife Patricia.

Last year, his granddaughter, Lucy Moore, took up a 50 mile running challenge to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK in his honour.

The news of Malcolm's death was announced just hours after the Linnets slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against Torquay United in the National League.