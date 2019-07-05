Hopes of a multi-million investment boost for Lynn have been boosted today after the town progressed to the next stage of a government funding programme.

The town is one of 50 areas to be selected to go forward to the second phase of the Future High Streets Fund.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, offers £675 million of funding to help with the redevelopment of town centres.

GV of the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King's Court Hq, Chapel Street King's Lynn. (13448964)

West Norfolk Council, which led Lynn's bid, is now set to receive up to £150,000 to develop a detailed proposal based on its initial application.

Graham Middleton, the borough council's portfolio holder for Business Development said: “This is fantastic news for King’s Lynn.

"I’m looking forward to working with the council on developing a compelling business case with ambitious plans for the town.

“To really make a difference we need a cash injection to create a step-change that will transform our town centre.”

Council leader Brian Long added: “We have already delivered a number of successful regeneration projects in the town.

“We want it to be a place that people want to come into, to use, to experience, built upon its strengths. It is a significant challenge and it is vital that we secure funding to do this. The competition for this funding is going to be tough.”