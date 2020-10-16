King's Lynn mum left seven-year-old daughter home alone while she visited boyfriend

A seven-year-old child who was left home alone in Lynn while her mum visited a boyfriend made a "distressed" 999 call to police.

The mother appeared before town magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to child abandonment.

The hearing was told it was the third similar offence by the defendant, who received a suspended sentence in 2016.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (39098373)

Prosecutor Denise Holland said the latest incident came to light at 10.10am on August 1.

"Police have received a 999 call from a distressed child at the location. Someone was banging on the door and she didn't know where her mummy or daddy was.

"Officers attended the address and found [the girl]. There was no adult in a supervisory capacity in that house."

The mother returned and admitted that she'd left her child home alone since 7am while she visited her boyfriend, the court heard.

"She knew it was wrong and that her daughter was too young to be left alone," added Mrs Holland, who highlighted previous matters of a similar nature in 2015 and 2016.

Solicitor Alison Muir, mitigating, said her client accepted the serious nature of the offence.

She added: "The child was left on her own which, of course, could have led to all sorts of disaster, but thankfully did not."

The case was adjourned to November 24 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

A court order was made preventing identification of the child. The Lynn News has decided to withhold the defendant's name in order to fully publish the circumstances of the case while complying with the order.