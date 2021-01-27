King's Lynn murder case review: Employers 'should do more to tackle domestic abuse', says report

A report examining the murder of a Lynn woman by her former partner has called for employers to do more to protect victims of domestic abuse.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, was stabbed more than 20 times by Gediminas Jasinskas in September 2018.

He is currently in prison, having been ordered to serve a minimum of just over 19 years for the crime.

Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police. (4356812)

Now, a review of the case, ordered by the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership (NCCSP), says employers need to be more aware of the problem and how it may affect their staff.

Ms Magda-Calancea worked with Jasinkas at the same factory. Both were employed by the same employment agency.

Although the level of information provided by the agency on domestic abuse was described as “disappointing”, the report said the organisation had shown a willingness to learn and make changes to its practices.

Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police (6036118)

The review panel recommended that the NCCSP work with the office of the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner to promote a Domestic Abuse Toolkit to employers, so they have the right policies and procedures to help victims.

It also said more work was needed to raise awareness of the problem and how behaviour such as stalking and harassment can progress to more serious violence.

The report said that, while most firms would be aware of its legal obligations relating to health and safety in the workplace, some would not recognise the extent to which matters outside work could also affect their workers.

It continued: “The Panel felt that more work is to be done with employers to help them understand that they will have staff who are affected by domestic abuse, and that this is likely to impact upon their absenteeism or productivity.

“Thus there is a financial imperitive as well as a human imperitive in so investing.”

The review said that, although the pair were not known to professional agencies prior to Ms Magda-Calancea’s death, the accounts of friends and work colleagues, as well as an interview given to police by Jasinskas after his arrest, showed that he was “an intensely jealous, abusive and controlling man.”

But it also found the escalation of conduct which led to the murder could not have been predicted.

The report also recommended that health services, such as GP’s surgeries, should consider engaging with the countywide Domestic Abuse Champions Network to support victims of domestic abuse.

Ms Magda-Calancea’s GP practice was praised in the review for its “good practice” relating to her case.