King's Lynn museum awarded emergency lottery support

A Lynn museum which tells the story of a lost fishing community has been given thousands of pounds of emergency Lottery funding which officials say is a "lifeline" for its future.

The £8,600 grant for the True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum is intended to help protect its collections and pay for the personal protective equipment needed to enable it to open to the public through the winter.

Curator Lindsey Bavin said: “Thanks to the National Lottery and its players we can provide a safe and welcoming environment for our visitors.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

"We’re grateful that The National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting us at this crucial time.

"It’s a lifeline to us and others who are passionate about sustaining heritage for the benefit of all.”

Although the museum was closed for several months during the coronavirus lockdown, staff have prepared free history study packs to help families, a daily programme of social media museum content and contributed to Historic England’s Heritage School HEN’s Local Diverse History taster session.

The grant is part of a package of emergency support which is being distributed across the UK by the National Lottery's Heritage Fun.

A total of £50 million has been made available through the fund's emergency scheme to attractions and organisations who need it as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, around £600 million of emergency funding is being provided from the proceeds of lottery ticket sales to a range of sectors in the UK.

Around £30 million is raised for good causes by lottery players every week.

Ros Kerslake, the fund's chief executive, said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefiting our personal wellbeing.

"All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we are pleased to be able to lend our support to organisations such as True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum during this uncertain time.”

