King's Lynn museum bucks regional summer trend

Lynn’s museum defied a regional trend in which visitor numbers significantly dropped across Norfolk during the sweltering summer months.

Visitor numbers actually increased by 13 per cent at the Lynn Museum from April 1 to September 30, despite the fact that attendance records generally decreased for museums throughout the county.

Up to October last year, a total of 11841 people visited Lynn Museum, an increase of 1569 from the previous year.

In July alone, the museum received 1798 visitors in contrast to 1657 in 2017 and 1663 in 2016.

Lynn Museum

Such figures buck the regional trend in which 233,005 people visited Norfolk’s museums between April 1 and September 30, 2018 compared with 266,605 people across the same period in 2017-a 13 per cent fall.

However, for the Lynn Museum, visitor numbers are not a cause for concern.

Oliver Bone, curator at the museum, said: “We have been pleased with the numbers at Lynn Museum and it’s great to be bucking the trend when the extreme weather conditions last year seem to have affected visitor numbers at attractions.

“It’s always hard to put your finger on the exact reason but we think that the publicity from the Ray Mears TV programme featuring the museum’s Seahenge Bronze Age Timber circle helped.

“A bus back advertising campaign and an improved social media presence by the museum team also helped.”

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds said: “Attendance was slightly higher this year because of the summer holiday events for parents and elderly residents attending some of the coffee mornings.

“Being open on a Sunday also proved quite successful.”

While the Lynn Museum bucked the trend for Norfolk County Council museums, Stories of Lynn, which is run by the borough council, saw a drop from 1301 by August 2017 to 1185 by August 2018.

In terms of Norfolk County Council, there are concerns the museum service will fail to break even by April due to the decrease in museum attendance throughout the county, although it has still been described as “a realistic prospect”.

In a report to the Norfolk joint museums committee, which is made up of both county and district councillors, Steve Miller, assistant director of culture and heritage at County Hall, said he was still hopeful of breaking even.

He said: “Following the very hot summer, there is a current budget pressure, but with a strong programme ahead and careful management of costs, a break even budget is still a realistic prospect.”