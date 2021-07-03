"Look up and look in" is a great way to think about our surroundings - and two tourists did just that after stumbling across Lynn's True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum yesterday.

They did so as a new exhibition showcasing maritime art dating back 170 years was unveiled to mark the attraction's 30th anniversary.

The display, which will be open to the public throughout July and August, was officially opened by Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt.

30th Anniversary of Trues Yard Exhibition - pictured, from left, Dr Paul Richards, Lady Pippa Dannett, Mayoress Brenda Humphrey and Mayor Harry Humphrey

Borough Mayor Harry Humphrey and his deputy, Lesley Bambridge, were also among the guests.

Town historian Dr Paul Richards, chairman of the trustees of the North End Trust which runs the museum, said: "True's Yard has reached 30 years, despite difficulties, and needs to reach a new dimension and to bring out art from cupboards in to the public domain will reinforce and enhance this exhibition.

"We hope to do more maritime art in the future to bring new audiences."

Lady Dannatt said: "True's Yard is the best sort of local museum adding so much to Lynn. It tells the story and history and I love King's Lynn.

"It's wonderful to be here and it is a tribute to all the Trustees' inspiration and vision, to thank them and also the collectors who have loaned these wonderful pictures of maritime art."

The kindness of local maritime art collectors and their donations of the paintings has brought them in to the public view.

Local artist Jill Ilett from Dersingham has been paining for 50 years and her works are among those exhibited, including The Fisherfleet and Cottage No 5 and 6.

The cottages that are part of the museum was a highlight, as stepping in to a tiny cottage immediately evokes a bygone age, imagining how those communities lived.

Museum manager Lindsay Bavin said: "It's a privilege to handle these amazing artefacts and it is a huge responsibility taking care of them."

Like many attractions, True's Yard has been helped through the coronavirus pandemic by grants from the Culture Recovery Fund.

But local support has also been critical throughout the museum's history.

Mrs Bambridge said: "Kings Lynn is good on collaboration and it is important to work together. True's Yard is about lots of different people connecting, I'd love to be a volunteer here when I retire."

And trustee Jon Harris, who also has paintings exhibited, hopes the exhibition can inspire new generations.

He said: "We need drive and attraction and perhaps young trustees in the future. This matters so much to families to have their grandfather's and their father's and their boat recorded."

The exhibition is open to the public from this Tuesday, July 6, until August 28.