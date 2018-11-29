King's Lynn museum takeover day for schoolchildren
West Norfolk schoolchildren took over a Lynn museum with great success last week.
Year five students from Whitefriars Academy were invited to Stories of Lynn as part of Takeover Day, which sees children working alongside staff and volunteers to participate in the life of museums.
Stories of Lynn was taking part in the initiative for the first time as 60 schoolchildren helped out in the museum for the first time.
Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer for Stories of Lynn, said: “Takeover Day really exceeded my expectations: the children had great ideas about what roles they wanted to get involved with, and on the day their commitment and spirit of enquiry was astounding.”
The students immersed themselves in various activities such as making badges, writing tweets for the museum’s account, working in the reception, polishing the cases in the treasury and staffing the shop.
Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “This was a truly fantastic day. Well done to everyone involved.
“I visited Stories of Lynn during the day, and it was clear the children were enjoying themselves.
“I was impressed by how keen they all were to learn about the museum and make a real contribution.”
