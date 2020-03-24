King's Lynn night shelter operations handed over to borough council

Operations at King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter have been handed over to West Norfolk Council for an "extended provision".

Officials at the shelter, on St Ann's Fort, said they brought the winter season to an end a week early last night, following the latest government measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "This extended service will continue to operate 5 St Ann's Fort for the next few weeks to care for people who are still street homeless so that at this time of crisis everyone in our town has somewhere to go."

King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter

They also thanked their volunteers who had supported the night shelter since it opened for the winter season in late October.

"On a sad and worrying morning for our nation we give thanks especially for the selfless kindness and hard work of our volunteers which has made the Night Shelter possible this year.

"They have given over 6,000 hours of time and immeasurable compassion and care.

"It was particularly extraordinary to realise yesterday how much we have depended on our volunteers over 70 for our night shifts... They have literally given the homeless a bed this winter.

"Please do continue to follow us, tell your friends, keep in touch... There is much to come and we look forward to seeing all our friends and supporters again very soon!"