King's Lynn nightspot damaged as Storm Ciara gales continue

Part of the roof of a popular Lynn nightspot has blown off as Storm Ciara continues to batter West Norfolk.

Areas in Broad Street have been cordoned off following damage to the Mohito bar caused by the high winds.

Elsewhere, emergency crews have been called to deal with several dangerous structures and fallen power lines.

Damage has been caused to the Mohito building (28755375)

Police and firefighters were called to Westgate Street, Southery shortly after 10.30am to make a site safe.

Units were also alerted to potentially dangerous structures in Mount Close, Swaffham, and Church Road, Clenchwarton at around the same time.

Elsewhere, hundreds of homes across West Norfolk are still without power, and fire crews have been called to fallen cables in Snettisham, Choseley and Foulden this morning.

The damage caused in today's gales (28755434)

Rail passengers are also being urged not to travel by train operator Great Northern, whose services are only running at a reduced speed between Lynn and Cambridge today.

Police are also warning drivers to take care on the area's roads if they need to head out this afternoon.

And several attractions, including the Holkham estate, Oxburgh Hall and the Pensthorpe Nature Park are all closed today.

Weather forecasters say the winds may ease slightly this afternoon, though an amber warning issued by the Met Office remains in place until this evening.

Areas of Broad Street, Lynn, have been cordoned off because of damage caused by high winds (28755321)

Read more Kings LynnWeather