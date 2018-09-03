King's Lynn nurses’ skydive for mental health charity

Dawn Glennie (left) and Sharon Stevens (3935424)

A Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth hospital nurse is skydiving for a mental health charity following the tragic loss of her husband earlier this year.

Dawn Glennie, 58, said she was unaware that husband Steve’s mood was very low and he was feeling down before he took his own life in January.

Her skydiving venture is raising money for West Norfolk Mind and she hopes it will raise awareness of the importance of people, particularly men, talking about their feelings.

Mrs Glennie said: “Three out of four suicides are men. I would say try and get people to talk. If mental health was talked about more, it wouldn’t have such a stigma.”

Joining her jumping out of the plane at Beccles Airfield on September 16 will be close friend Sharon Stevens, a specialist palliative care nurse with Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust, who carries out work at the QEH.

They are hoping to raise about £1,300 for MIND.

Mrs Glennie said: “I’ll be fine about the skydive probably until I’m in the plane! I’m just so pleased people are supporting me with donations.

“If this can help even one person and their family it will be worth it.”

Mrs Stevens, 62, said she was unsure how the adventure would go as a zip-line which the pair of them did in St Lucia had been a challenge!

Team QEH member Sarah Freeman has organised a raffle and cake stall to support Mrs Glennie’s fundraising effort. They will be held in Brancaster Outpatients’ Department on Friday, 14th September.

To support Mrs Glennie with an online donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dawn-glennie and to sponsor Mrs Stevens visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SharonStevens6

