King's Lynn organisation to host women's rights activist as guest speaker

King's Lynn and District Trades Council is set to host guest speaker Sarya Tunç, journalist, scientist and women's rights activist, on Monday (March 4).

The event, which has been arranged as part of the International Women's Week, will take place at 26 St James Street in Lynn at 7pm.

King’s Lynn and District Trades council women’s officer, Joanne Navarre said: “We’re pleased to have Sarya as a speaker and we know our members will be interested to hear of her experiences as a female activist in Turkey under an oppressive regime.”

Sarya Tunc. Picture: Sarya Tunc/Twitter. (7520378)

In 2008, when Sarya was a student in biology, she became involved in political activities in Turkey.

Following her studies Sarya worked as a journalist for Evrensel Newspaper and Hayat TV, TV Channel.

Until September 2016, Sarya prepared and presented the political discussion programme, news and a women’s program in Hayat TV called Ekmek ve Gül (which means Bread and Roses) and was one of the editorial group on the women's TV programme and magazine of the same name.

In September 2016 Hayat TV was shut down by the government so Sarya set up a website as Ekmek Ve Gül and she is still working on Ekmek ve Gül magazine.

Sarya came to the UK on Christmas day in 2017 to learn English, but after her arrival, her house was raided many times by police officers.

Sarya learned her passport had been cancelled by the Turkish Government. She was forced to apply as an asylum seeker in the UK.

Now Sarya is waiting for her documents while still continuing to write from the UK.