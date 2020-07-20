Home   News   Article

King's Lynn owners appeal for help to find missing cat

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:15, 20 July 2020

The owners of a missing Siamese cat in Lynn are appealing for help to trace their pet, which has not been home for over a week.

The couple, who live in the Springwood area of Lynn, said their cat has been missing since the evening of Saturday, July 11, and so he has now been gone for 10 days.

They have reported him as missing with their microchip company and their vets, and have published appeals on social media and several missing animal websites.

Read more
AnimalsKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE