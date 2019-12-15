King's Lynn pair fined after admitting assault on doorman

A Lynn man took a “boxer’s stance” against a doorman while leaving a Norfolk Street bar.

Ambrose Nathan Draper, 23, said “Come on then” before punching the worker in the ribs.

Moments earlier Draper’s friend Chelsea Fisher had been thrown out of Dr Thirsty’s for being too drunk and had an argument with the doorman.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (24173352)

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that, after being assaulted, the victim pushed Draper away to ensure he wasn’t hit again.

The whole incident at 3.30am on November 2 had been seen by a nearby police officer.

As he arrested Draper, the doorman appealed to Fisher to let him (the officer) do his job. But Fisher, 23, was swearing and hit the worker in the head. She too was arrested.

In interview, Fisher said she was ten out of ten on a scale of drunkenness. She couldn’t remember anything but being bundled into the police van and said she was “disappointed” in herself.

Draper, of Saddlebow Caravan Park, and Fisher, of Greenland Avenue, each pleaded guilty to assault.

In mitigation, Jeff Lewis said Fisher had had more to drink than usual and Draper's “boxing stance” was initially a bit of a joke.

Each defendant was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the doorman, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

