There was a big jump in audiences attending the Lynn Corn Exchange's pantomime over the festive season, according to council papers.

A report published ahead of this Thursday's West Norfolk Council meeting said a total of 22,399 had attended performances of Aladdin, compared to 20,631 in the previous year.

That equates to an increase of around eight per cent in audience numbers.

And the report from borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said gross income from the production was up by around 15 per cent.

She said the show, which starred Britain's Got Talent winners Twist and Pulse, had been a "huge success."

The theatre is currently closed to enable work to take place on plans to develop two new cinema screens on the upper floor of the building.

Mrs Nockolds said the work was expected to continue until May, although the venue is due to re-open in early March.

Box office operations have temporarily moved to the St George's Guildhall until then. Water Lane, next to the Corn Exchange, is also closed to traffic until Easter.

