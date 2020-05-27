King's Lynn park-and-ride options and demand set to be considered

A park-and-ride continues to be considered in Lynn despite claims that it had been dismissed due to a lack of bus-based infrastructure in the town.

WSP, a firm working on behalf of both the county and borough councils, has been carrying out a transport and parking study, designed to support sustainable economic growth and to look at future transport options.

The firm has recommended that the local authorities consider options and the demand for a park-and-ride in the town following its study.