King's Lynn parkrun aims to carry on over Christmas

Organisers of Lynn’s weekly parkrun are planning to keep on running right through the Christmas period.

Nearly 200 people took part in the official festive run, which was started by borough Mayor Harry Humphrey, in the Walks on Saturday.

But, at a time when it might be more tempting to stay indoors, officials intend to be in the park on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day too.

Christmas Park Run at The Walks King's Lynn on Saturday 18th December 2021..Borough Mayor Councillor Harry Humphrey, gets the Christmas Run underway..Picture Paul Marsh. (53806976)

And event director Gary Walker is hopeful that the weekly runs will be able to continue into the New Year, regardless of any new restrictions that ministers may bring in over the coming days.

He said: “The plan is to continue. We are working to what we call a Covid framework for parkrun to put in safety measures, trying to keep people distanced.”

Many of the 199 runners who took part in Saturday’s event donned seasonal costumes for the occasion.

Christmas Park Run at The Walks King's Lynn on Saturday 18th December 2021..Runners taking part in the run through the walks (some in Fancy Dress Christmas Costumes)..Picture Paul Marsh. (53806986)

The gathering included nine first-time runners, plus five visitors from other parts of the country.

Mr Walker said: “With all those in costumes it was one of the most colourful runs we have ever had and fantastic to see so many out enjoying their Saturday morning run in The Walks.

“The atmosphere was great and the volunteers were brilliant in ensuring the run all went off smoothly and safely.”

Lynn’s parkrun takes place each Saturday from 9am. Anyone wishing to take part should register at www.parkrun.com.

Christmas Park Run at The Walks King's Lynn on Saturday 18th December 2021..Runners taking part in the run through the walks (some in Fancy Dress Christmas Costumes)..Picture Paul Marsh. (53806928)

Christmas Park Run at The Walks King's Lynn on Saturday 18th December 2021..Runners taking part in the run through the walks (some in Fancy Dress Christmas Costumes)..Picture Paul Marsh. (53806933)

Christmas Park Run at The Walks King's Lynn on Saturday 18th December 2021..Runners taking part in the run through the walks (some in Fancy Dress Christmas Costumes)..Picture Paul Marsh. (53806923)

Christmas Park Run at The Walks King's Lynn on Saturday 18th December 2021..Runners taking part in the run through the walks (some in Fancy Dress Christmas Costumes)..Picture Paul Marsh. (53806945)