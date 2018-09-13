King's Lynn parkrun celebrates its 7 years running

Runners and supporters came together in their hundreds to celebrate the King’s Lynn parkrun’s seventh birthday at the weekend.

The milestone was marked with not just a typical 5km parkrun, but also a 24-hour marathon of the usual route around The Walks from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

Collectively, the runners completed 2,552 miles, beating last year’s record of 2,424 by 128 miles.

The event was also organised to help raise funds for improvements to the park, gathering more than £700 for the cause.

King’s Lynn parkrun event director Gary Walker said: “The Walks is such an iconic setting for parkrun and is so well maintained that we felt it only right to do something that would help towards future improvements.

“The parkrun community once again rose to the challenge, with the majority of runners completing far more laps of The Walks than they had originally intended.

“The enthusiasm of those taking part was infectious with everyone pushing each other on.”

King's Lynn parkrun's seventh birthday. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4158741)

Mr Walker thanked those who supported and took part in the event.

He said: “Although everyone did brilliantly, particular mention must go to Dave Wing who did a massive 52 miles.”

King’s Lynn parkrun takes place in The Walks at 9am every Saturday.