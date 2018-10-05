King's Lynn parkrun gives boost to The Walks

Members of King’s Lynn parkrun have presented a representative of West Norfolk Council with the funds they raised at a recent 24-hour parkrun marathon, to go towards the upkeep of The Walks.

The marathon event on September 8, which also celebrated King’s Lynn parkrun’s 7th birthday, saw more than 200 runners covering a collective total of 2,500 miles in The Walks over the 24-hour period and was the 4th such event held by the parkrun team in Lynn.

The team presented Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy West Norfolk Council leader, who is also a member of parkrun, a cheque for £700 at The Walks on Saturday.

King’s Lynn parkrun event director Gary Walker said: “Whilst The Walks is used by a large number of the community for all types of recreational activities, it is specially part and parcel of the parkrun in the area and it was therefore felt by those that take part that it would be good to do something that would give something back and help maintain this very special place in the town.”

