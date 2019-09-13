King's Lynn parkrun marks eight years with record-breaking 24-hour marathon

It was a case of 24 hours on the run at the weekend to celebrate King’s Lynn parkrun’s eighth birthday.

The free, weekly five kilometre event marked the milestone with an anniversary parkrun on Saturday, in which 411 runners took part.

Two hundred then embarked on a record-breaking 24-hour marathon run.

King's Lynn parkrun celebrates its 8th anniversary. Picture: SUBMITTED. (16424750)

They covered 2,817 miles, 265 more than last year, with one running 107 miles alone.

Their efforts raised £500 towards the maintenance of the Walks, where the weekly runs take place.

Event director Gary Walker said: “The Walks is such an iconic setting for parkrun and is so well maintained that we felt it only right to do something that would help towards future improvements.

“The parkrun community once again rose to the challenge, with the majority of the 200 runners taking part over the 24-hour period completing far more laps of The Walks than they had originally intended.”

Greyfriars Academy volunteer takeover at King's Lynn parkrun's 8th anniversary. Picture: SUBMITTED. (16536301)

Greyfriars Academy provided all the volunteers for the birthday event.