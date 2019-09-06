King's Lynn parkrun to celebrate eight years with birthday run and 24-hour marathon

King’s Lynn parkrun will be celebrating its 8th anniversary tomorrow, which will also see the return of the event’s annual 24-hour marathon.

The town’s parkrun, a weekly, timed 5km run which was set up in 2011, takes place in The Walks every Saturday starting at 9am.

The event now regularly sees numbers in excess of 400.

King's Lynn parkrun

All runners are encouraged to celebrate the event’s 8th anniversary by wearing fancy dress and by bringing cakes and treats to enjoy following the usual morning run.

The birthday run will be followed by the 24-hour marathon, during which participants are asked to run, or walk, the course for one hour at any time of their choosing, up until 9am on Sunday morning.

Runners can continue for longer than an hour if they wish to.

A registration tent will be manned, adjacent to the café, throughout the 24-hour period.