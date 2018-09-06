King's Lynn parkrun to host 24-hour marathon to mark its 7th birthday

A 24-hour parkrun marathon will take place in Lynn this weekend to celebrate its 7th birthday.

King’s Lynn parkrun will also be raising money for improvements to The Walks, where its weekly 5km events are based.

King's Lynn parkrun will be celebrating its 7th birthday this weekend. Runners are pictured at the event's first birthday in 2012 in The Walks. (4029690)

Participants are asked to run, jog or walk the parkrun course for one hour, or more, at any point between the 24-hour period.

The marathon will take place between 9am on Saturday, September 8 and 9am Sunday, September 9.

Event director Gary Walker said: “King’s Lynn parkrun benefits so much from our use of The Walks and the assistance provided by the borough that we thought of it would be great to put something back and what better way than to continue our parkrun for a full 24 hours, raising funds for The Walks in the process.

“The idea really caught on with this being our forth such event and with many of our runners challenging themselves on just how many laps they can cover.

“One individual last year even ran and walked for the whole 24 hour period.”

Those interested can just turn up at The Walks Café where the registration tent will be manned throughout and where refreshments will also be available.

All attending are encouraged to wear fancy dress and to bring party food along.