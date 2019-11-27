King's Lynn paving works continue following August end date notice

Highways works on a King's Lynn street are “progressing well” according to the county council despite the work originally being scheduled to finish in August.

Paving works continue to take place on Norfolk Street after a notice had stated it would last from August 5-23.

A broken down digger has been removed from the street, which had been intended to assist with the work.

The digger belonging to Matthew Williams Digger Hire has now been removed from Norfolk Street as work continues on the street (22693111)

A spokesperson for the county council said: “Work to replace the old pavement with a brand new surface is progressing well and the scheme should be complete by Christmas.”

The county council had previously stated access would remain open for emergency services and pedestrians while the work takes place.

It has been stated by the council that the work is expected to cost around £75,000 to complete.

Nearby businesses had previously told the Lynn News the work was affecting their trade.

