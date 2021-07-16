King's Lynn pedestrian ferry halts services due to Covid isolation

A key transport link into Lynn is not running today because of coronavirus issues.

No sailings of the Lynn pedestrian ferry will take place either today or tomorrow, because its operators have been forced to self-isolate.

A statement on the West Norfolk Council website advised passengers to make alternate arrangements for those days.

Meanwhile, a post on the service's West Lynn Ferry Facebook page said further updates on the situation would be provided over the weekend.

The service, which sails across the River Great Ouse six days a week, was relaunched under its present operators in September last year, having been suspended during the initial coronavirus lockdown.