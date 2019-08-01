Home   News   Article

King's Lynn planters vandalism

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:55, 01 August 2019
 | Updated: 15:55, 01 August 2019

A planter, which is part of a new £6,000 initiative to boost Lynn town centre, appears to have been vandalised this week.

Business Improvement District (BID) Discover King’s Lynn's new initiative saw conifers and flowers placed outside shops within Lynn town centre.

However, the planter appears to have been left lopsided outside Waterstones on Norfolk Street.

Damage to the new planter outside Waterstones on Norfolk Street
Damage to the new planter outside Waterstones on Norfolk Street

BID manager Vicky Etheridge said the town's Street Rangers would only replace each planter once as there is not a “bottomless pit” to keep replacing them.

She said: "We can ask stores to put them inside overnight if needs be. I do not know why they would be a target for thieves.

"The conifers are supposed to be for Christmas when they will be lighted up, so we need them to last. It looks nice for the town."

Vicky Etheridge with some of the new planters on Tower Street
Vicky Etheridge with some of the new planters on Tower Street
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE