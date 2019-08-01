King's Lynn planters vandalism

A planter, which is part of a new £6,000 initiative to boost Lynn town centre, appears to have been vandalised this week.

Business Improvement District (BID) Discover King’s Lynn's new initiative saw conifers and flowers placed outside shops within Lynn town centre.

However, the planter appears to have been left lopsided outside Waterstones on Norfolk Street.

Damage to the new planter outside Waterstones on Norfolk Street

BID manager Vicky Etheridge said the town's Street Rangers would only replace each planter once as there is not a “bottomless pit” to keep replacing them.

She said: "We can ask stores to put them inside overnight if needs be. I do not know why they would be a target for thieves.

"The conifers are supposed to be for Christmas when they will be lighted up, so we need them to last. It looks nice for the town."