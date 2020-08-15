Groups who offer holiday play schemes to children of key workers were the recipients of craft resources to keep youngsters occupied during the summer weeks.

Members of the Co-op and Labour Party in King’s Lynn met with childcare providers Today from Dersingham, South Lynn and West Walton to hand over some amazing items.

Among the goodies received were reading books, scissors, card, artist’s drawing pads, pastels and Coloured pencils.

Co-op and Labour Party members with crafts. (40488600)

All items will enable those who work in the summer holiday play schemes to provide some exciting and interesting play for those in their care.

Among the recipients were: West Walton Family Centre, St Michael’s Family Centre, Dersingham Primary Schools Holiday Scheme, Mr Bee’s and Hunstanton First Steps.

Jane Kendal, from Dersingham, said “we’re delighted to receive these items.

They’ll go a long way to helping us provide the children who attend our scheme some interesting and enjoyable things to do.

"With budgets being squeezed more and more items like this can make the world of difference."

Some of the boxes of craft resources (40488602)

Jo Rust, Labour Party and Co-op councillor for Springwood, added: "The Co-op, does along with its sister organisation, the Labour Party does loads of good work and I’m proud to be a part of an organisation which values childcare and understands the need for resources like these.

They’re getting harder to afford but remain really important to our children’s development and enjoyment.

"It was lovely to see how much these items were appreciated by the groups and I hope to see some of the lovely work the children and young people might have done with them.”