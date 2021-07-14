Police have seized an e-scooter worth £750 after going through The Walks park in Lynn.

The driver was reported for no insurance & licence.

The use of this particular mode of transport has gained popularity in recent months, with Lynn police making several seizures.

Currently there are no laws surrounding bicycles or regular scooters, but e-scooters, which are motorised, need to be insured before use.

According to insurance provider LV e-scooters are currently illegal in the UK due to safety concerns.

King's Lynn Police seize an E-Scooter worth £750 CREDIT King's Lynn Police Twitter (49206003)

However, the UK recently announced a trial period on rental e-scooters.

Privately-owned e-scooters, which are widely available to buy online, are illegal to use on public roads, cycle lanes and pavements.

To ride one you must have the Category Q entitlement on your driving licence to use an e-scooter. Full or provisional UK driving licence for categories AM, A or B includes this entitlement.