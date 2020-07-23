Work to expand Lynn’s pontoons for tourist sailing craft is set to begin next month, councillors have heard this week.

More than £200,000 will be spent on providing additional capacity at the South Quay site in a project that is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete.

The work is part of the Sail the Wash initiative, which is led by West Norfolk Council, Fenland District Council and Lincolnshire County Council and aims to encourage greater water-based tourism to the region.