King's Lynn pop-in lunch club set to close after 30 years

Elderly residents have been left dismayed by the news a long-running lunch club will have to close in Lynn due to a lack of funding.

The Methodist Church room West Norfolk Pop-In on London Road will be closing in December after serving customers for over 30 years.

As well as serving a cooked lunch to clients, many of whom are now living on their own, the club also runs afternoon exercise sessions.

Kate Lewis is pictured on the left with Clive Moulton at the Pop-in lunch club at London Road Methodist Church Hall

Alan Wiley, 86, joined the club with his wife Ivy over 25 years ago when it used to run on Fridays as well as Tuesdays.

Mr Wiley said: “My wife has Alzheimer’s and she is heartbroken it will be closing.

“The meals are absolutely fantastic. For £5.50 you can have a lunch, sweet and cup of tea and there is nowhere else like that. A lot of people are upset.”

Muriel Colman, centre, and Rita Dyble, right, have been regular long-term customers at the lunch club

Geoffrey Wagg, who has attended the club for 10 years, added: “It’s sad because this has been a place of conversation and a social occasion, as well as a chance to get out of the house.”

The club will be hosting a final Christmas party on Tuesday, December 17, which will see members of the Greyfriars School Choir sing for the diners on what is set to be an emotional farewell.

Manageress and exercise instructor Kate Lewis said the decision to close is solely due to funding reasons.

The club was first funded through a property sale.

Mrs Lewis said: “Because we had our own money, other funders would think we seem to be standing on our own two feet.

“There are no trustees left due to ill health. If other local venues were not so expensive per hour, it would be a lot easier to hire out. Every hall in a central location is too expensive.”

John Parker, who travels to the club from West Winch, said: “I do not know what we will do if it closes. There is nowhere else like this where you can park so easily. It’s a pity.”

Lynn Brind said the club has always been wheelchair friendly so it has been “handy” for her to attend from the other side of the Walks over the last two years.

Muriel Colman has been a regular at the club for roughly 20 years having come across it when dusting the church.

She said: “We are absolutely disgusted to think it can’t keep going. It has been fantastic for us to come here and have a meal.

“Sally [[Twyman] is a first-class cook who makes beautiful meals with different things which we would not be able to cook at home.

“It’s a lifeline for a lot of people as a lot of us are on our own who come here and can talk to people. A lot of us are going to really miss it.”

Mrs Twyman said she has always ensured the meals are balanced and traditional with Kings Butchers on Wisbech Road supplying the meat.

She added: “I am really upset it’s shutting; it’s the best job I have had and I’ve really enjoyed cooking here.

“I feel sorry for all the people who come in and eat to know they will not have that anymore.

“It’s been a pleasure cooking and seeing everyone enjoy it which you would not get to see if you were cooking in a restaurant.”

For volunteer Alan Porter, the club has an especially special place in his heart as he married his wife at the venue.

Mr Porter said: “I firststarted the exercise classes to keep fit. I met my wife through the club three years ago. We did not know each other before.”

The fitness classes are attended by over 20 people each week with the volunteers clearing up immediately after the diners have left in preparation for the afternoon exercises.

After the classes, those attending will sit and have a cup of tea while chatting to each other.

Jane Buck, who attends the classes, said: “I am in my seventies and for a lot of people the social aspect is very important.

“Many have lost their husbands so it is good to do more socialising when you are on your own. Loneliness is a killer.”

Another exerciser Tina Gillespie said she was “gutted” about the imminent closure.

She said: “When you are older and retired, you need a focus for your week.”

Kathy Brookes said she helped to volunteer when it was required one day, and has been “doing it ever since six years on”.

“I think it’s disgusting that all those poor people will not be able to have a decent meal as that could be the only proper meal some people get.

“A friend first told me about the classes and I was so pleased because it was so close. The best form of advertising is the word of mouth. This sort of thing is really useful for the community.”

She added that clients have been referred to the exercise classes from the doctor in order to exercise more.

If anyone is able to supply funding in a bid to save the club, contact Kate Lewis on 01945 738434 or 07748265973.