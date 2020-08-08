King's Lynn port 'not storing Beirut blast material', officials say

Officials at Lynn's port have moved to reassure the public about their operations, after safety fears were raised following the devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, this week.

At least 137 people are known to have died following the blast on Tuesday, which is believed to have been caused by a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate being stored unsafely.

Concerns over the material potentially being present at Lynn were raised as planning permission was granted for its storage in the early 2000s.

Aerial picture of Port of King's Lynn. (40083343)

But Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs the site, says the substance is not being kept there now.

A statement from ABP said: "Safety is at the core of everything we do at ABP. Our thoughts go out to the people affected by this week’s incident.

"We would like to assure colleagues and local residents that all UK ports storing ammonium nitrate are required to meet strict UK/EU regulations to ensure the safe handling and storage of ammonium nitrate.

“ABP work closely with the local authorities, the Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive as well as conducting internal and external audits to ensure these safety measures are complied with.

"In addition, ABP carry out ammonium nitrate training courses which are delivered to all staff involved in the storing and handling of this substance.

“Whilst there is no ammonium nitrate currently stored at the Port of Kings Lynn, the port is a designated lower tier COMAH (Control of Major Accident Hazards) site and operates to the same COMAH and other safety regulations and standards as other sites across ABP.”

The comments come after the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service urged businesses to review their plans for storing hazardous materials after the blast.

A Twitter post from the brigade said: "Following the devastating Beirut fire, we're urging Norfolk businesses who need to store large amounts of flammable chemicals to look at their safety plans & ensure they adhere to UK legislation.

"Please only store the permitted amount."

