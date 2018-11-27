King's Lynn Preservation Trust celebrates 60th anniversary

A Lynn heritage group has celebrated its 60th anniversary at an event in the town.

The King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, which campaigns to maintain buildings of heritage and architectural interest and for improvements to the street scene, held its celebration at the historic Clifton House.

King's Lynn Preservation Trust 60th Anniversary Celebration Pictured FLtoR Simon Thurley. Philip Mould. Nick Balaam. at Clifton House King's lynn.. (5471179)

The group is currently working on a project to refurbish an apartment in Hampton Court, having recently completed redecoration and repair works at Thoresby College.

Group chairman Nick Balaam is pictured above, right, with the house’s owner, historian Simon Thurley, and Philip Mould. MLNF-18MF0110102