King's Lynn Pride celebration now going ahead in new form
Published: 14:37, 16 July 2020
| Updated: 14:38, 16 July 2020
Despite the original event being cancelled, Lynn’s Pride event will be taking a new form this year in which people can watch from their own homes.
The West Norfolk Pride committee has announced they have devised a different type of celebration in the form of garden parties, which will take place from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, August 22.
The original Tuesday Market Place event was cancelled in March due to the government guidelines on mass gatherings in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read moreKings LynnWhats On News
More by this authorBen Hardy
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)