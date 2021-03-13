King's Lynn Pride to stay online in 2021

Organisers of Lynn's annual Pride event have announced the 2021 festival will take place online, amid continuing uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions.

The move has been confirmed in a statement from the event's organising committee this afternoon.

They said: "While we all wanted, once again, to host a face to face event to enable us to really celebrate the LGBT+ community and achievements, we had to take the welfare and safety of our community into account, which is paramount to us.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride. (45116234)

"So, for 2021 Pride King’s Lynn will be a celebration of all that’s diverse and wonderful, in your own back garden or other safe open space.

"We will again be streaming artists, speakers and other contributions live, online and we need to see what you’re up to.

"We will again offer a prize for the celebration which most reflects the aims, values and totally 'rainbowtastic' being that is King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride. (45116231)

"We’re already making plans for our event in 2022. We will trust that we can meet in our thousands and be safe and we know that it’ll be worth the wait.

"We’ll look to those larger towns and cities who are going ahead with an in person Pride later in the year and we will learn from them."