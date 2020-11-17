King's Lynn primary school extension bid submitted

Proposals for an extension to a Lynn primary school have been submitted to Norfolk County Council.

Officials say the development at the Whitefriars Primary Academy is needed because rising pupil numbers mean space where special needs staff currently work is now needed for teaching.

More than 400 pupils currently attend the school, which is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT).

Planning Applications (37561431)

The application proposes a modular building, on a currently unused part of the school site in Whitefriars Road, which would then be divided into two parts.

One would provide an office for the school's learning and inclusion team, while the other part would be a multi-use space for meetings and activities, or a quiet area which could be utilised by disruptive pupils.

Documents submitted as part of the application said: "The school has a growing level of special needs and safeguarding concerns.

"The learning and inclusion team currently work in the main school building. However, due to a rise in pupil numbers, the school needs to utilise their current space as a classroom area.

"The team needs a safe secure and confidential space where they can work quietly to ensure that the pupils of the school are provided with the best support possible.

"Presently, to ensure confidentiality, some staff are having to leave their currently working space whilst meetings are being held, which cannot continue."

Another paper published as part of the application said the new building would be able to operate separately from the main school building and "thus provides greater security for the school during school holidays."

A final decision on the scheme, which lists the county council's director of children's services as the applicant, will be made at County Hall. The application has also been referred to West Norfolk Council in its capacity as a consultee.