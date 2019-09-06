King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club's annual trail provides big boost for region's air ambulance

A Lynn group has boosted the region’s air ambulance service, after donating £3,060 raised from their fourth annual Easter Egg Trail earlier this year.

Priory Rotary Club presented a cheque to East Anglian Air Ambulance’s (EAAA) head of community funding, Stuart Wyle, on Tuesday.

The money was raised from the annual trail held at Sandringham on Easter Saturday, and the total amount raised this year, including the charity’s own stall, was £4,600.

Priory Rotary Club will be presenting a cheque for Â£3050 to East Anglia Air Ambulance...with the cheque David Mills and Stuart Wyle. (16134350)

In the four years that the trail has been held, almost £14,000 has been raised for EAAA.

Mr Wyle said: “The Easter Egg Trail is a great event that provides an enjoyable day out for those taking part and raises valuable funds for EAAA, we look forward to continuing to work with Priory Rotary Club on next year’s event.”

Martin Spalding, event organiser for the club, said: “We’ve been delighted to support EAAA over the last four years. The event has grown steadily and this year over 1000 people took part. We’ve got some ideas for increasing the amount we raise at next year’s event.”

Next year’s Easter Egg Trail is due to take place on Saturday, April 11.

Pictured centre, with Rotary members, are Rotary president David Mills and Stuart Wyle.

