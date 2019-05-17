King's Lynn protest demands climate action

Extinction Rebellion demonstration outside King's Lynn Town Hall ahead of council meeting. (10494128)

Dozens of environmental activists have staged a demonstration outside Lynn’s town hall demanding urgent action to tackle climate change.

More than 50 supporters of the area’s newly formed Extinction Rebellion group took part in the protest ahead of West Norfolk Council’s mayormaking ceremony last night.

Several councillors joined the protestors before going into the chamber, while others could be seen watching the demonstration from inside the building.

The group’s principal demand is for the borough council to declare a climate emergency and begin to take steps to reduce carbon emissions.

Dr Pallavi Devulapalli, a GP and Green Party election candidate, told the gathering that the forecast rises in temperatures and sea levels would have a catastrophic impact both on West Norfolk and the planet at large.

Ahead of the protest, blue tape was draped on buildings around Lynn to signify the depth of flooding the town could be exposed to without action to tackle climate change.

She said: “We must do all we can to protect this beautiful part of the world, and pass it on in a better state to future generations.

“Surely this is a minimum that our children and grandchildren can expect from us.

“We ask our newly elected councillors to take this opportunity to work with us to make West Norfolk a cleaner, greener, healthier place to live in by drastically reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and curbing pollution in all its guises.”

Security officers were stationed at the entrance to the town hall and inside the building during the protest, while police also patrolled the area, amid fears protesters may attempt to disrupt the council meeting.

In February, activists occupied the floor of the Norfolk County Council chamber in Norwich, causing its budget meeting to be delayed for more than four hours.

However, both the protest and the meeting itself passed without incident.