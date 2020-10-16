King's Lynn protest planned over coronavirus policies

A trade union group has announced plans to hold a socially distanced protest in Lynn tomorrow against what it claims is the Government’s “continuous mishandling” of the coronavirus crisis.

The Lynn and District Trades Council says it is taking part in a nationwide day of action on Saturday.

The event is due to take place from noon in the area between H&M, Costa and the former Argos building in the town centre.

Campaigners are planning a protest in Lynn tomorrow against the Government's handling of the pandemic.

However, organisers say the plans will remain under review in case of any changes to the current restrictions.

The action has been planned as political divisions widen over the crisis.

Labour has called for a national “circuit breaker” lockdown to be imposed after documents revealed that scientists who advise the Government had called for such action last month.

But, in his latest Lynn News column, North West Norfolk MP James Wild said ministers wanted to avoid that because of the effect on education and the economy.

He said: “As unwelcome as the restrictions are, a tailored approach can help bring the virus under control once more.”

However, a Trades Council spokesman said the rise in Covid cases was partly due to the failure of the Test and Trace system, despite billions of pounds being spent on it.

Figures released yesterday showed a new record weekly low of the number of people traced by the system, while national media reports have revealed some consultants working on it are being paid thousands of pounds a day.

The spokesman said: “We can no longer stand by and let these actions go unchallenged. The increase in new cases needn’t have happened had the government acted quicker and fully utilised local systems.”

The Lynn protest is among around 20 events taking place in towns and cities around the country in the action led by the People's Assembly.