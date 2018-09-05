King's Lynn psychiatrist to lose locks for two cancer charities

A psychiatrist who works for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and is based in Lynn is preparing to lose her locks to help two cancer charities.

Dr Lauren Coates, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist, has pledged to have her hair shaved off once she has achieved her £1,000 fundraising target for Cancer Research UK.

Dr Lauren Coates, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist based in King's Lynn, who will have her hair shaved to help two cancer charities. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4003171)

She will then also donate her shorn locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

“I have had many family members, friends and colleagues diagnosed with cancer from my early childhood up to the present time,” she said.

“Many have survived, some have not.

“There are currently people I respect and care about who are undergoing treatment for cancer and I finally decided to ‘brave the shave’ because I feel passionate about helping more people survive cancer.

“It’s possible that I or another person I love could be the next to be diagnosed and I would like to know that I have contributed to developing more effective treatments.”

Dr Coates, who is 39 and based in Thurlow House, Goodwins Road, said she had always had long hair and took particular pride in it when she was a young girl.

Her hair is now halfway down her back but in the past it has been so long that she has almost been able to sit on it.

Once she has achieved her £1,000 target – so far, she has raised £543 plus £112 Gift Aid – she plans to have all her hair shaved off in a community setting so people can watch the event and, hopefully, donate more money.

Anyone who would like to make a donation towards Dr Coates’ fundraising target can do so via fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/laurens-brave-the-shave-page.