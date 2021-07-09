King's Lynn pub closes after coronavirus outbreak

A Lynn pub has been forced to close following a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials from the Wildfowler premises in Gayton Road have urged anyone who was there for England's European Championship win over Ukraine last weekend to get themselves tested for the infection.

It is believed that several people have become ill.

coronavirus (49040006)

News of the outbreak was confirmed in posts on the pub's Facebook page, which said: "Due to an outbreak of Covid 19 unfortunately we will be closed."

A further post urged people to "please be cautious you can still get this nasty disease".

"If you have any symptoms please ring NHS and book a test."

Another post suggested that up to eight people were thought to have contracted the virus.

The news comes amid the build-up to Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, which is likely to see fans gather at pubs and bars across the area again.

However, case numbers are now rising rapidly in West Norfolk, although they are still lower here than in most parts of the country.

Latest data suggests the number of recorded cases has more than doubled in a week and people are being urged to take regular tests to help combat the spread of infection.

School children in the area have also faced disruption because of the rise in cases, after officials at the North Wootton Academy closed the site at short notice yesterday.

A notice on its website said: "The school building is shutting due to not having a safe level of staff.

"We apologise for the lateness of this decision but this was after a discussion with PHE this morning.

"Those who are already self-isolating should access their live lessons as planned."

A data review on Monday is set to determine whether the government's plan to lift all remaining Covid restrictions from July 19 can proceed.