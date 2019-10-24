King's Lynn pub landlord denies assaulting children

The landlord of a Lynn pub has denied two counts of assault on a child.

Richard William Owen, of The Maids Head in Tuesday Market Place, is charged with assaults on two separate children – one between January 1 and January 31, 2017 and the other on February 4, 2018.

Magistrates sitting in Lynn today declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court.

The Maids Head, Tuesday Market Place King's Lynn. (20052270)

Owen, 44, was released on unconditional bail until his appearance at the crown court on November 7.