King's Lynn pub revamp plan submitted

A major pub chain has submitted plans for to refurbish its premises in Lynn.

Agents acting for JD Wetherspoon say their proposals for the Globe Hotel will increase customer capacity at the historic King Street site.

The new application to West Norfolk Council allows for both internal alterations and refurbishment of the grade II Listed building, plus a revamp of the site's rear garden.

Papers submitted to the council on the company's behalf said: "The main objective of this application is to provide the premises with an increased internal and external area for customers eating and drinking, it will enhance the potential of the building."

Additional toilet facilities are also proposed as part of the application.

The Globe has a recorded history dating back to 1650 and has been a Listed structure since the early 1950s.

A decision on the new proposal is expected next month.