King's Lynn pub set to close in new year as 'new lease could not be agreed'
A pub in Lynn is set to close in the new year, as a new lease could not be agreed.
Goldings Public House and Rooms, on Saturday Market Place, will close on January 9.
The team behind Goldings, which opened in January 2018 following a major project to renovate the former Wenns site, said on Facebook: "Unfortunately landlords won't negotiate rent... 10k a month is unachievable."
One of the posts on the business' page said: "It's been more than emotional. I hope you have enjoyed what we worked hard for. Goldings will be closing 9th of January."
In a comment replying to a member of the public, they added: "We could not agree a new lease. Absolutely devastated, but we'll be back in some form."
More than 100 people left comments on social media sharing their support for the business.
One said: "This is awful news. Absolutely love Goldings, and it's such an asset to the town."
"Such sad news. Such a lovely place to come for breakfast/drinks etc. Goldings will be missed that's for sure," said another.
While another added: "So so sorry to hear this, you were pivotal in making it feel as if the town was turning a corner, so sad for you, the staff and all of us customers. Thank you for everything."
The Goldings team thanked those members of the public for their "kind comments".
They added: "We've still got tickets left for NYE... Why not help us go out with a huge bang!
"We would so love to see you all."
Read moreBusinessKings Lynn
More by this authorLynn News Reporter