King's Lynn pupils help to keep memory of First World War soldiers alive by placing wooden figures at Gaywood church

Pupils from Churchill Park Academy placed wooden soldiers at the front of St Faith’s Church in Gaywood on Friday to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Rev Karlene Kerr, team vicar at the church, said the figures are decorated with names from Gaywood’s war memorial and names of the students who placed them, to demonstrate that the soldiers are remembered by young people.

Rev Karlene Kerr, second from left, with Churchill Park School pupils and a representative of the Royal British Legion with their wooden soldiers at St Faiths Church in Gaywood. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5181468)

