King's Lynn quayside parking charges 'successful', even though most park free, say officials

The introduction of parking charges to Lynn’s waterfront has been a success even though nearly three-quarters of drivers using the area haven’t paid, officials say.

Ticket machines were installed on the South Quay four years ago, requiring drivers to pay if they stay for more than an hour.

But a report presented this week to the county’s Parking Partnership committee, which is made up of county and district council representatives, said the scheme had made a big positive impact.

It said: “More than 70 per cent of stays are free of charge, while the returns from paid tickets were sufficient to cover the costs of management and enforcement.

“Generally the local businesses and community have benefited over the previous ‘free-for-all’ which had many negative aspects.”

The programme was highlighted within proposals which could see charges for on-street parking areas extended to other areas of the county.

But the committee’s vice-chairman, Graham Plant, suggested it was “premature” to agree the proposals before they had been discussed at district level.