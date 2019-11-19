King's Lynn radio station currently down

A Lynn radio station is currently down due to transmitter problems.

KL.FM is hoping to be back on the airwaves soon when the issue is resolved by the transmitter company.

People should still be able to listen to the station through the KL.FM app and online.

Radio Norfolk has also been off the air this morning.

A spokesman said they are waiting for a firm to resolve the transmitter, but it is not something the BBC itself can resolve.

The station can still be picked up on medium waves.